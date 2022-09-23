Read full article on original website
Convicts for Fetterman & Arm ZipCodes
3d ago
Reporter doesn’t know what is east and west Two hours west of Pittsburgh puts you in Ohio past Akron ! Can you say fake news ?
Reply(3)
33
Puglover
3d ago
Let's face it, neither Fetterman nor Oz is the best candidate for PA, but I am voting for Oz, who saved many lives, not Fetterman, who wants to put violent criminals back on the street to take more lives!
Reply(22)
31
Mike crane
2d ago
You got to like Fetterman's new political ad. He has an obese women claiming the diet pills Oz is pushing is a fraud. Maybe if she got off the couch and excercised it would help.
Reply
6
Related
John Fetterman makes first Senate campaign appearance in Philly
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a rally Saturday in the Mount Airy section of Phialdelphia, his first in the city during the campaign.
Meadows texts reveal direct White House communications with pro-Trump operative behind plans to seize voting machines
As allies of then-President Donald Trump made a final push to overturn the election in late-December 2020, one of the key operatives behind the effort briefed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about his attempts to gain access to voting systems in key battleground states, starting with Arizona and Georgia, according to text messages obtained by CNN.
NBC Philadelphia
Shapiro, Fetterman Hold Leads in Pa. Gov., U.S. Senate Races, New Poll Shows
Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman lead Republicans Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's highly watched open races for governor and U.S. Senate, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. While Shapiro – the state’s attorney general – holds a “substantial” lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano in...
January 6 committee returns with another public hearing this week. Here's what you need to know.
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is holding what's likely to be its final public hearing on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin House speaker sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend, demanding he testify Monday morning, which prompted Vos to file an emergency lawsuit.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
wlvr.org
John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out ‘Commitment to America’ in western Pennsylvania
The event proceeded in town-hall style with attendees — including the sheriff of Fayette County — asking scripted questions about a variety of topics, including inflation, crime and fentanyl. Chris Potter/WESA. National Republicans came to the Monongahela Valley this morning for the formal rollout of what they are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
Head of DeSantis-backed election police force in Florida dies
Pete Antonacci, the head of Florida's new election crimes office, died Friday, the office of the governor confirmed. He was 74 years old.
Watch Ted Cruz be confronted by audience about gun reform
CNN senior political analyst and anchor John Avlon and CNN political commentator Margaret Hoover join CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) being confronted by an audience member about gun reform in the wake of school shootings at the Texas Tribune festival.
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
IN THIS ARTICLE
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew legal asylum seekers in Texas through Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich speaks with Florida business owners as the US struggles to fill open jobs.
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.
Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
Dr. Oz’s Fundraising Emails Spell Panic in Pennsylvania
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.If Pennsylvania senatorial hopeful and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz wants his supporters to know one thing, it’s that he’s a bad fundraiser who has always been losing to his opponent.At least, that’s the overwhelming message in the more than 100 fundraising texts and emails the Oz campaign has delivered just in the last month.The Oz campaign has sent 23 fundraising emails since last Monday alone. Every one of them has bad news, saying directly or on a linked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election.
PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 55