Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats
Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
Midterms countdown: New NBC poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress
With midterm elections just 50 days out, Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate in the race for Congress. A new NBC poll shows 46 percent backing from both parties as campaign season comes into full swing.Sept. 19, 2022.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.
Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda. Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
A trio of election-denying MAGA Republicans won their primaries in New Hampshire Tuesday night, the latest proof of former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP—and a potential blow to their chances in three key congressional races. The most important result in the battle for Congress came...
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
AOC sparked the Trump lawsuit. She’s a better politician than you think
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interviewed to join the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee after she was first elected in 2018, its late chairman Elijah Cummings asked her plainly, “Are you willing to do the work?” The question was unsurprising, given that his impression of her was the same as many in Washington.
A very revealing Donald Trump quote about why he ran for president
Ask most politicians why they run for president and you are likely to get an answer that sounds something like, "I wanted to do the most good for the most people as possible," or something similar.
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
The untold story of Trump's botched impeachments
It’s hard to imagine a political event that was covered more intensively in real time than Trump’s two impeachments. But only now, 18 months after the Senate acquitted Trump a second time, we are learning crucial new details about what happened behind the scenes of those proceedings. And only now are we starting to reckon with what those two failed impeachments have wrought for Congress, the presidency and the Constitution — and who was responsible.
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
Trump Loses Mar-a-Lago Appeal on Grounds of Precedent Called Cobbledick v. United States
On Wednesday, a three-person Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously that the Department of Justice can continue investigating Donald Trump for having potentially violated the law by keeping presidential records, including classified documents, at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida. (One of the locations in which he allegedly stored such material was a closet near the Mar-a-Lago pool.)
