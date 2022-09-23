Read full article on original website
Jerry Clubb
3d ago
His two friend's should be arrested too for helping him and blocking the door...
Janice Smith
3d ago
ANYONE who has had bad contractors know how the guy feels
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
Man stabs victim with screwdriver over fight about air conditioning
A 26-year-old Florida man's been arrested after beating a man with a gun, screwdriver, and knife before holding him captive over an argument about air conditioning.
WPTV
Man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman's dress at Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman's dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Now Broward Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding him. The incident occurred Sept. 9 at the Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road. Surveillance...
cw34.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man
BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club
A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible possible outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
treasurecoast.com
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. Here’s the scoop directly from the Port St. Lucie Police!. Suspects Arrested for...
cw34.com
Man tries to rob 13 year old at a fast-food restaurant
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man tried to rob a 13-year-old at a fast-food restaurant in Broward County. The crime happened on Aug. 19 around 8 p.m. The sheriff's office would not identify the restaurant since it invoked Marsy's Law. According to investigators, a man wearing an orange...
cw34.com
Man arrested for stealing car with dogs inside
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with two dogs inside. According to Delray Beach police, a woman left her car running with her two dogs inside when she walked into a CVS on 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon around 3.
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released of 80-year-old Palm Beacher threatening to shoot beachgoers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Aug. 24, Palm Beach police received another call among hundreds from Robert Meister about people walking near his private slice of beach in front of his estimated $48 million dollar mansion. But this call sounded serious. "They are really carrying on and messing up...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
iheart.com
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
