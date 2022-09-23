Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
evanstonroundtable.com
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
hpherald.com
Mayoral candidate wants to fund Chicago Public Schools based on need, not enrollment
Mayoral hopeful Kambium “Kam” Buckner is promising to transform Chicago Public Schools by funding schools based on need, not enrollment; staffing every school with a nurse, librarian, and social worker; and expanding universal preschool to all 3-year-olds. Buckner is the first 2023 mayoral candidate to hold an event...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.
vfpress.news
‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers
The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
vfpress.news
Jeri Stenson, Longtime Maywood Museum Curator, Dies At 90
Jeri Stenson gives a tour of the West Town Museum of Cultural History to District 89 students. | District 89. Saturday, September 24, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Laurietta Jeri Stenson, the longtime curator of the West Town Museum of Cultural History, 104 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood, died Sept. 20. Stenson, who was better known by her middle name, was 90 years old. Multiple people affiliated with Operation Uplift Inc., the museum’s nonprofit parent organization, confirmed her death.
evanstonroundtable.com
Stewart picked as next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Howard Street, where Evanston and Chicago meet, marked by a nicely designed sign. The next couple of Picturing Evanston posts will visit the stretch of Howard Street between Ridge Avenue and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been...
Feature: Michelle Obama’s South Shore Neighborhood Explored in CHF’s Cooler by the Lake Trolley Tour
Last spring, the Chicago Humanities Festival offered a bus tour of Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, and this September, offered a tour of the nearby South Shore neighborhood. South Shore is a mostly African American community these days, replete with colorful community culture murals, a far cry from the original “No Negros, Jews or Dogs” signs that used to be posted in the area. Originally an annex to 1893’s World’s Columbian Exposition, the area now has horse stables for the Chicago Police Department but is still considered a food desert for humans.
Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
Austin Weekly News
At Mars Candy meeting, residents ponder past when thinking about site’s future
At another public meeting related to the redevelopment of the Mars Candy Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood, on Sept. 13, attendees leaned on Chicago’s history to imagine a plan for redeveloping the factory once the company closes it in 2024. Mars officials announced in January that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power
Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
CPS lacks inclusion of special education classroom assistants, BGA investigation finds
The Better Government Association is investigating complaints that the school system is lacking inclusion of classroom assistants in the decision-making process.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Top CPD cop objected to recommended police suspensions after George Floyd demonstrations
After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests.
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
