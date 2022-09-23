Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Pink Floyd Records/Sony Music Pink Floyd has had many iconic album covers -- The Dark Side of The Moon and The Wall come to mind. But the cover of its 1977 album Animals is up there: it shows London's Battersea Power Station, with a pink pig floating between the chimneys. Now, fans are convinced the band plans to recreate the album cover to promote its newest archival release: Animals (2018 Remix), […]

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO