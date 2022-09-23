ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Outsider.com

Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
960 The Ref

NFL fines Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette and Saints CB Marshon Lattimore for brawl

The league reprimanded two more players for their roles in the brawl between members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The NFL fined Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Neither player was suspended for Week 3. Tom Brady, who jawed at Lattimore right before the brawl broke out, was not fined.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson goes viral for unusual item in his hotel room

Lamar Jackson is certainly built different to say the least. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend over a workout video that he posted to his public Instagram Story. In the video, Jackson was running on a treadmill. Nothing unusual about that, right? Well, you see … the thing is … the treadmill … was actually located inside of his hotel room.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady wore awesome shirt to Week 3 game

Tom Brady showed up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday rocking some serious swag. Brady arrived at Raymond James Stadium wearing a shirt with his own high school yearbook photo on it. The caption under the moon-faced teenager said “Greatness Lasts Forever.”
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara listed as questionable for Sunday

According to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Saints have listed RB Alvin Kamara as questionable for Week 3. (Rod Walker on Twitter) Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week after missing Week 2's game against the Buccaneers. In Kamara's absence, RB Mark Ingram II got the start and likely would again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he's an automatic start versus a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 140-plus yards to RB Nick Chubb and 70-plus yards to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant throws shade at ESPN over his low player ranking

Kevin Durant continues to be mad on Twitter dot com. ESPN recently came out with their annual list of the top 100 players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant fell out of the top five and was placed at No. 8 by ESPN’s expert voting panel. He was behind Jayson Tatum (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 6), Steph Curry (No. 5), Joel Embiid (No. 4), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Nikola Jokic (No. 2), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1).
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky against Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo committed a totally embarrassing move during Sunday night’s game between his San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. The Niners were leading the Broncos 7-3 and had a 1st-and-10 from their 2 early in the third quarter after Denver pinned them near the end zone. On first down, Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for no gain. On the following play, Garoppolo was under pressure and completely lost track of where he was.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
TAMPA, FL
