Houston, TX

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Jason Peters to make season debut for Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Coming off his unexpected win over the Bengals in Week 2, Cowboys Cooper Rush is getting a boost heading into Monday night’s game vs. their intra-divisional rival, the New York Giants. After missing the first two games of the season, extremely veteran left tackle Jason Peters will suit up for Dallas as they take on NYG.
DALLAS, TX

