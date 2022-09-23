Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News
Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now. "The outpouring of love and...
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
Nia Long Releases Statement After Celtics Coach Udoka’s Suspension
The longtime partner of Udoka released a statement amid the Celtics coach’s suspension for violating franchise rules.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Might Not Coach The Celtics Next Year
Ime Udoka has been suspended one full year by the Boston Celtics as he was in violation of the team's professional conduct policy. Udoka reportedly had an affair with a Celtics staffer, which is against the rules. Initially, it was reported that the relationship was consensual, however, he eventually made "unwanted comments" toward her which then led to an investigation by the team.
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
