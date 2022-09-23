KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 3-0. The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense going in this one as the Kangaroos from Austin College took control early and refused to give it up. Senior, Kayla Lofland, lead the team with 6 kills and 15 digs, and junior, Mia Moreno, lead the team with 21 assists.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO