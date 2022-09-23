Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Central defeated Abilene Wylie 63-61 Levelland defeated Lake View 17-0 Stanton defeated TLCA 35-14 Brady defeated Christoval 47-27 Mason defeated Ballinger 55-0 Junction defeated Grape Creek 21-6 Eldorado picks up forfeit […]
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy. Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School,...
jambroadcasting.com
Volleyball Drops Match Against Austin College 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 3-0. The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense going in this one as the Kangaroos from Austin College took control early and refused to give it up. Senior, Kayla Lofland, lead the team with 6 kills and 15 digs, and junior, Mia Moreno, lead the team with 21 assists.
