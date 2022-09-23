ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umpire Andy Fletcher made a horrendous strikeout call on Dalton Guthrie and MLB fans were incensed

By Mary Clarke
MLB umpires are at it again!

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies were playing the Atlanta Braves in a key NL East matchup as the playoffs loom large in a few weeks. With the Phillies up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Dalton Guthrie was facing down a full count with no one on base. Pitcher Max Fried threw low and below the strike zone, but instead of Guthrie taking his place at first, he was called out looking by umpire Andy Fletcher.

Wait, what? As the tape clearly shows here, Fried’s pitch ended below Guthrie’s knee, and yet Fletcher rung him up for a horrendous strikeout.

The Phillies dugout was, as expected, irate at the call. Hitting coach Kevin Long even got tossed for disagreeing with the strikeout.

You don’t often see missed strikeout calls as bad as that one, honestly. MLB fans let Fletcher know how they really felt about the call on Twitter.

