Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal

MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball sweeps Frenchtown

BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball hosted the Frenchtown Broncos in A Southwest Conference on Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center. The Maroons were challenged by the Broncs throughout the match and swept Frenchtown. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-22, and 29-27. “I liked our perseverance today. We...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game

BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte celebrates homecoming with big win over Big Sky

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Friday night as part of their homecoming and Silver B's celebrations. After the second-possession score by the Eagles, it was all Bulldogs as Jace Stenson had a hand in six touchdowns as Butte roared past Big Sky, 54-7.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Bighorns sweep home series against Sheridan Hawks

The Helena Bighorns scored 14 goals over the course of two days and notched a sweep over the Sheridan Hawks winning 7-0 on Saturday night, as well as 7-3 win on Friday night inside the Helena Ice Arena. Harlen Wojtusik opened the scoring on Saturday, while Tyler Bloom and Jack...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown

DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
DRUMMOND, MT
Flathead Beacon

New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy

A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
Football
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
KALISPELL, MT

