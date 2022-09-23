Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal
MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central volleyball sweeps Frenchtown
BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball hosted the Frenchtown Broncos in A Southwest Conference on Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center. The Maroons were challenged by the Broncs throughout the match and swept Frenchtown. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-22, and 29-27. “I liked our perseverance today. We...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
406mtsports.com
Hellgate girls, Butte boys take top honors in Western AA golf divisionals
MISSOULA — Anna Stensrud finished with a medalist score of 83-76-159 and her Missoula Hellgate golf team took top honors in the Western AA girls divisional meet on Friday at Northern Pines in Kalispell. Stensrud's score left her at 13-over for the two-day, 36-hole event. She was not pushed...
406mtsports.com
Butte celebrates homecoming with big win over Big Sky
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Friday night as part of their homecoming and Silver B's celebrations. After the second-possession score by the Eagles, it was all Bulldogs as Jace Stenson had a hand in six touchdowns as Butte roared past Big Sky, 54-7.
406mtsports.com
Helena Bighorns sweep home series against Sheridan Hawks
The Helena Bighorns scored 14 goals over the course of two days and notched a sweep over the Sheridan Hawks winning 7-0 on Saturday night, as well as 7-3 win on Friday night inside the Helena Ice Arena. Harlen Wojtusik opened the scoring on Saturday, while Tyler Bloom and Jack...
406mtsports.com
Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown
DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
Flathead Beacon
New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy
A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
NBCMontana
Montana VA event planned to honor veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
NBCMontana
Superb weather continues through midweek, patchy valley fog possible Monday morning
Superb weather conditions will continue across western Montana. High pressure remains in control of our weather through midweek. Sunday daytime highs will be in the 70s while overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. The one weather impact we might see will be some patchy fog Monday morning...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
New Helena fire truck arrives after cross-country journey
After a three-day cross-country journey, the Helena Fire Department’s newest emergency vehicle has arrived.
Helena carousel to close indefinitely
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
montanarightnow.com
Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
