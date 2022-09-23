ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iavHM_0i6oP9zv00

The Boston Celtics have officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season. Though reports surfaced earlier today alleging he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics team staffer, the team did not publicly state the reason for Udoka’s suspension.

Udoka’s suspension will start effective immediately.

In reaction to the news, Udoka released a statement through ESPN’s Malika Andrews:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

The Celtics released their own statement after the news of Udoka’s suspension was made official:

Udoka’s long-term future with the Celtics beyond this season is unclear at this time.

