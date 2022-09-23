Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen) (four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 29, Year: 14. (Month: one; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 5-0-4 (five, zero, four)
McKewon: Mickey Joseph faces long odds while tackling interim role his way
LINCOLN – Right guy, right time. Clint Bowen fit the bill to become Kansas’ interim head coach four games into the 2014 season, when KU fired Charlie Weis. A former Jayhawk player under Glen Mason, Bowen had worked 12 years as a Kansas assistant. He had a rapport with the players.
Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby out for season with injury
LINCOLN – The Nebraska women’s basketball team was dealt a significant blow Friday when coach Amy Williams announced guard Sam Haiby, a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer, would miss the entire 2022-2023 season with a leg injury. Haiby, who chose to return for an extra year, ranks No....
Vandal causes more than $10,000 in damage to Omaha Burke's football field, track
A vandal caused more than $10,000 in damage to the football field and track at Omaha Burke High School. According to a police report, a male was seen on video attempting to enter the school and portable classrooms around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. He was unable to get into the school and instead made his way to the football field.
Nebraska man who threatened wildlife officer gets prison
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. Cody Cape, 24, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court...
Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25
OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
Irish shut out Sandhills Valley in battle of unbeaten teams
Jackson Roberts ran for an unofficial 223 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Will Moats also ran in two more as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 43-0 Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams. “We played a really good football team here tonight,” St. Pat’s assistant coach...
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
State Education Commissioner Blomstedt stepping down in January
State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he is stepping down from his position after nearly nine years. His departure is effective Jan. 3, giving the Nebraska State Board of Education three months to find his successor. In his resignation letter to the board, Blomstedt said he came to...
