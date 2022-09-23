Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
sent-trib.com
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
sent-trib.com
Lynette Louise Keiser
Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-24-2022
There have been 36,207 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 234 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday update by the Wood County Health Department. There are 179 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
sent-trib.com
Yellow Jackets ‘take care of business,’ rout Cougars, 44-7
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43. The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had. By halftime, the Yellow...
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Golden Flashes in seven sets
KENT, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team needed just seven sets to defeat Kent State twice in both teams’ Mid-American Conference openers Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Falcons downed the Golden Flashes 25-8, 25-21, 24-26, 28-26. On Saturday, it was a clean sweep for...
sent-trib.com
Knights nip Bulldogs, 17-14
ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday. Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Loeffler will miss the Mississippi State game Saturday
Bowling Green State University head football coach Scot Loeffler will not travel with the team this weekend due to a personal health matter school officials announced Friday afternoon. The Falcons play at Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m. Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve...
sent-trib.com
Kaiden Reed puts up 12 points as Flyers stay unbeaten
ROSSFORD — Lake boys soccer routed Rossford, 14-1, Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference action as Kaiden Reed had 12 points on two goals and eight assists. Lake remains unbeaten at 9-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in NBC games. Rossford falls to 1-8 and 1-5. Also scoring two goals apiece for...
sent-trib.com
Falcons forge past Golden Flashes in four for first MAC win
KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University volleyball registered a win in the team’s first conference match of the season, topping Kent State in four sets Friday night. The Falcons began with an electric first set, holding the Golden Flashes to just eight points while hitting over .400 as a team. The Falcons claimed the second set before Kent State forced a fourth set on extra points in the third. The fourth set went to extra points as well, but the Falcons closed out the set, and the match, with a 4-1 run.
sent-trib.com
Kenna converts in Kalamazoo, but Falcons settle for 2-2 draw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kennedy White’s scoring prowess in Kalamazoo continued, but the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan University on Sunday. The Mid-American Conference matchup was held at the WMU Soccer Complex. White scored both goals...
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
sent-trib.com
BGSU's offensive onslaught overpowers Oakland, 6-0
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring three times in each half en route to a 6-0 win over Oakland University. The non-conference matchup was held at Cochrane Stadium. Alberto Anaya had a monster night for the Falcons (2-2-3), as he was involved...
Comments / 0