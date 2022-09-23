ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers

Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
thecomeback.com

Herm Edwards’ staff helped get him fired in unbelievable way

Given all the drama at Arizona State over the past several months, many were wondering how Herm Edwards was still the head coach of the Sun Devils heading into the 2022-23 college football season. Apparently, that included his own coaching staff who were actively trying to get him fired in an absolutely insane way.
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today

ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
CBS Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
FOX Sports

Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
