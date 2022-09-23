Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Golf Digest
Steve Smith being ready to fight someone on the Steelers on live TV is the most Steve Smith move imaginable
It's a shame the phrase "he's got that dog in him" is just taking off now, because the phrase was literally made for guys like Steve Smith Sr. Perhaps no player in NFL history embodies it more, as Smith, all 5-foot-9-inches of him, often played like he was the biggest player on the field.
CBS Sports
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers
Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
NFL scraps Pro Bowl, adds Pro Bowl Games
A week-long competition, not including the annual all-star game, as it’s known, is replacing the Pro Bowl. A multi-year review
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Herm Edwards’ staff helped get him fired in unbelievable way
Given all the drama at Arizona State over the past several months, many were wondering how Herm Edwards was still the head coach of the Sun Devils heading into the 2022-23 college football season. Apparently, that included his own coaching staff who were actively trying to get him fired in an absolutely insane way.
Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today
ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
Miami Commit Unfazed By Hurricanes' Loss to MTSU
2023 Miami commitment Antonio Tripp, Jr. shows strong support for Hurricanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
Lakers News: Who's In, Who's Out For Players-Only Minicamp
Which Lakers are meeting up today in San Diego?
Georgia Tech Fires Coach Geoff Collins, per Report
He was 10–28 in his four-plus seasons at the helm.
Brock Bowers’ wild, 75-yard Georgia football touchdown leaves Twitter speechless
Brock Bowers didn’t wait long to leave his mark on Georgia’s College Football Week 4 showdown against Kent State. Bowers, a tight end, took a carry on the second play of the game and broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown, shocking the Twitter world in the process. Here are some of the best reactions to Bowers’ touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
Comments / 0