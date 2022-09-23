County’s Daily Count of New COVID Cases Cut by Half Within Past Week

A person takes a COVID-19 test. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

San Diego County public health officials on Thursday reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases over the prior week, along with four more deaths.

The new tally covers cases counted for a seven-day period that ended Monday. The number of daily cases over that time:

Monday – 266

Sunday – 242

Saturday –349

Friday – 331

Sept. 15: 471

Sept. 14 – 496

Sept. 13 – 479

With the update, there have been 919,938 total COVID cases in the county and 5,487 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

In addition, 180 patients are being treated in county hospitals for COVID, down from Sunday’s count of 207. Doctors admitted 21 to intensive care, according to state data, down from 25.

The county Health and Human Services Agency last issued a report Sept. 15. Officials made the decision to shift to weekly reporting as pandemic numbers have begun a steady decline.

The county announced new COVID cases and other data daily for more than a year after the pandemic began. Officials gradually dropped reports to twice weekly before opting for the the once-a-week plan.