Georgetown County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Georgetown, SC
iheart.com

Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes

(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

'A friend to all': Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
myhorrynews.com

'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October

For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
CONWAY, SC

