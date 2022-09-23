Read full article on original website
Related
Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
The Post and Courier
New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing
KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes
(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
live5news.com
West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
WMBF
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families. NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
myhorrynews.com
'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October
For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
Comments / 0