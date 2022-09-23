Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors
Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.
Bleacher Report
Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics
Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook on His NBA Future: 'I'm Not Even Close to Being Done'
Russell Westbrook thinks the obituaries written about his NBA prime are premature. The Los Angeles Lakers guard told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he's ready for big things in his second season with his hometown franchise. "I'm not even close to being done," Westbrook said. "I'm super grateful and blessed to be...
Bleacher Report
Knicks 'Thrilled' with Team Despite Not Making Donovan Mitchell Trade, Leon Rose Says
New York Knicks president Leon Rose told Alan Hahn of MSG Network that he is "thrilled" with where the team is right now in response to a question regarding the team's pursuit of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the Utah Jazz ultimately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose told...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade. When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:. "I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them...
Recapping First Two Days of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp
Everything we have learned from the first two days of Atlanta Hawks' preseason practices.
Bleacher Report
OSU AD Gene Smith 'Would Love to Help' LeBron James Explore NCAA Eligibility
LeBron James didn't get the chance to suit up for Ohio State or any other college basketball team because he went straight to the NBA from high school, but it's apparently too early to rule out the chances of the King suiting up for the Buckeyes on the gridiron. James...
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kemba Walker Will 'Likely Be Away' from Pistons; Trade, Release Possible
Kemba Walker will likely never see the court as a member of the Detroit Pistons. The veteran point guard "will likely be away from the team" as training camp opens this week, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. It's possible he will be traded or released. The New York...
Bleacher Report
Report: Eagles HC Played Kobe Bryant Netflix Video to Inspire Team Before 24-8 Win
The Philadelphia Eagles used some special motivation ahead of their Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders. Head coach Nick Sirianni showed the team a clip of the Netflix documentary "The Redeem Team" with Kobe Bryant during a pregame meeting Saturday night:. It seemed to help as the Eagles dominated...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle 'Ready to Accept the Fans’ Fickleness' After Backlash
Julius Randle is apparently ready to accept the reactions of the New York Knicks fanbase, whatever they may be. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Randle is "ready to accept the fans’ fickleness that ruined his head last season" as he heads into the 2022-23 campaign. Randle...
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Matisse Thybulle Wants to Retire with 76ers Despite Link to Eric Gordon Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle doesn't want to leave the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon. "At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly," he said to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Robert Griffin III Claims Dolphins are ‘Best Team’ in the NFL
After three weeks, the former quarterback and current ESPN analyst is planting his flag with a strong opinion.
NFL・
