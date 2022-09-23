ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers push to add lunch to universal free breakfast program

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some state Democrats are pushing to add lunch to the universal free breakfast program in schools.

They are proposing a bill nearly two weeks after Governor Tom Wolf announced the breakfast program will launch next month for all students regardless of income.

Lawmakers say the legislation would dedicate $275 million every year to make free breakfast and lunches permanent.

They say this is the most obvious and simple fix to food insecurity, especially for families just above the cut-off for the federal program.

Last Man Standing
3d ago

Might as well throw in supper while you are at it. Since when is it the state’s responsibility to feed kids? Where are the parents in all this?

Gin Copeland
1d ago

With record amount of food stamps being issued, buy a loaf of bread and something to put in between and MAKE your kids lunch! This is getting ridiculous!!!

