Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen arrested after crashing into several cars

KENNEWICK – A 19-year-old Kennewick resident was arrested Sunday night on multiple charges after crashing on South Garfield Street, near South Fruitland Street. Kennewick police said the investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner just before 7 p.m. His driving caused him to collide with multiple parked vehicles, ultimately bringing him to a stop.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
PROSSER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen injured in Kennewick shooting, police searching for suspects

KENNEWICK – A 14-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition after being shot on the 800 block of South Garfield Street. Kennewick police found him lying in a front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after multiple callers advised police of hearing gunshot at 11:56 p.m. Friday. KPD detectives are actively investigating, but need assistance from the public.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEPR

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
KENNEWICK, WA

