‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
Washington state trooper rammed, shot in face, then drives himself to the hospital
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot in the face and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the trooper’s vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald. The trooper remained conscious and...
Suspect in Walla Walla trooper shooting held on attempted murder charges
Attempted murder and weapons charges have been filed against 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel of Walla Walla, in connection with Thursday night’s shooting of a Washington state Patrol trooper. Court documents say O’Neel is charged with first degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm, and...
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Teen arrested after crashing into several cars
KENNEWICK – A 19-year-old Kennewick resident was arrested Sunday night on multiple charges after crashing on South Garfield Street, near South Fruitland Street. Kennewick police said the investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner just before 7 p.m. His driving caused him to collide with multiple parked vehicles, ultimately bringing him to a stop.
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old...
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
Teen injured in Kennewick shooting, police searching for suspects
KENNEWICK – A 14-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition after being shot on the 800 block of South Garfield Street. Kennewick police found him lying in a front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after multiple callers advised police of hearing gunshot at 11:56 p.m. Friday. KPD detectives are actively investigating, but need assistance from the public.
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Burbank, nearly 1,200 plants seized
BURBANK, Wash. — Nearly 1,200 marijuana plants and 713 lbs of processed pot were seized from an illegal operation uncovered in Walla Walla County near its meeting point with the Tri-Cities. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, the seizure took place around 9:30 a.m. PST on Sept. 19,...
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 22, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
Unconscious gunshot victim transported to hospital, KPD investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to hospital. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue overnight on Wednesday, September 21. As KPD and Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived,...
Burn victim flown to Seattle for treatment after Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was severely burned in a house fire in Kennewick Thursday, September 22. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2700 block of West 6th Place around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background when...
