Johnson City Press
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer cross country course...
Johnson City Press
Bryant, McClain lead Wolves to homecoming win over Chiefs
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.
Johnson City Press
Devils top Patriots behind Edwards' mammoth performance
ERWIN—Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game, school-record seven touchdowns as Unicoi County rallied to beat Sullivan East 56-35 at Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards. He also had one...
Johnson City Press
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Union at Gate City football
Gate City rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Union in a Mountain 7 District battle Friday night at Legion Field. The Blue Devils trailed 16-6 heading into the final quarter before a pair of long touchdown plays and a safety turned the tide.
Johnson City Press
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County
CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
Johnson City Press
Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU
An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Johnson City Press
Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Hilltoppers
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture-perfect two-minute drill to open up a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 high school football win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Bucs crush Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Bucs hoping to eliminate mistakes with Robert Morris up next
The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a nonconference football game Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent — themselves. After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday's your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863 battle this weekend, with a student-only education day Friday followed by reenactment Saturday and a final battle to come Sunday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia...
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 26
Sept. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times informed readers of a variety of news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 25. “Miss Lucille Ball, a beautiful and accomplished young lady of Chattanooga, will spend the winter with her uncle, George A. Reeves.”
Johnson City Press
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville native serves on Navy warship
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician. The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
