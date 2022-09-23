ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska's clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New collars boost bighorn sheep monitoring efforts

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is better able to monitor the health, movements and distribution of bighorn sheep in the Wildcat Hills thanks to a project completed this month. With the help of a helicopter capture crew, Game and Parks placed tracking collars on 27 sheep during two mornings,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation

Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair board calls special meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

WarHorse Casino opens to the public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires

O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
WYOMING STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska's first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Prices Up 8 Cents in One Week

(Lincoln, NE) -- Gas prices are rising in Nebraska, up 8 cents from last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the state is $3.62. In a press release, they say fluctuating oil prices and maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are leading to rising pump prices.
NEBRASKA STATE

