WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
News Channel Nebraska
New collars boost bighorn sheep monitoring efforts
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is better able to monitor the health, movements and distribution of bighorn sheep in the Wildcat Hills thanks to a project completed this month. With the help of a helicopter capture crew, Game and Parks placed tracking collars on 27 sheep during two mornings,...
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
WOWT
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
Nebraska names new slate of vendors to handle Medicaid starting in 2024
Nebraska administrators on Friday announced their selection of three vendors to handle the state’s Medicaid managed care program starting in 2024.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
KETV.com
Flood v. Pansing Brooks: Watch debate for Nebraska's first congressional district
OMAHA, Neb. — After Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in June's special election, the candidates are meeting again for a live, televised debate hosted by KETV NewsWatch 7. Mike Flood won the special election to serve the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry's term through January 2023. Flood...
WOWT
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires
O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
WOWT
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
Nebraska health officials advise that you get your polio vaccine if you haven't
Here in Nebraska, doctors say you don't need to worry about the polio outbreak as long as you take advantage of the safe and widely available polio vaccine.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College students get hands on experiences at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A popular attraction at summer fairs across the country feature newborn or hatched animals that allow patrons to see them up close. For a group of students at Northeast Community College they had an experience working with animals in such a setting they’ll never forget.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Prices Up 8 Cents in One Week
(Lincoln, NE) -- Gas prices are rising in Nebraska, up 8 cents from last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the state is $3.62. In a press release, they say fluctuating oil prices and maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are leading to rising pump prices.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
