As we hit the midway point of the regular season, our iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week have their teams among the last unbeaten squads in the county after productive weeks on the personal and team level. Berkshire County volleyball is having a moment this fall. The resurgent Taconic program has...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Less than 24 hours after recording 20 kills in a five-set loss at home, Mount Greylock's Celina savage had 19 on Saturday afternoon in a four-set win at Springfield International Charter School. Jacqueline Brannan added eight kills and four aces as the Mounties prevailed, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Wahconah and Mount Greylock volleyball teams battled point-for-point and set-for-set on Friday night in the Mountie Dome. And when it was over, they hugged it out. McKenzie LaBier had four aces and three kills, including two aces in the deciding set of Wahconah’s 27-25, 16-25,...
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Emma Belcher and Norah Esko each found the back of the net on Saturday afternoon to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 2-0 win at Hoosac Valley. Wahconah (3-4), which started the season on a three-game losing streak, won for the third time in four outings and bounced back from a road loss at Hampshire less than 24 hours earlier.
LENOX, Mass. — Pat McLaughlin carded a 40 at Wyndhurst on Friday to earn medalist honors and lead the Wahconah golf team to a 170-175 win over Lenox. "We were down three [strokes] going into the final group, and Vincent Scalise and Brady Breitmaier came up huge with a 44 and a 45 to seal the road win," Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said.
Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten
Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
Shaker, Ballston Spa & Niskayuna Roll In Friday HS Football Recap
It was definitely fall football Friday night with temperatures at some fields in Section 2 dipping into the 40's as the sun fell on the evening. 24 teams suited up for 12 games in the Capital Region. There were a number a blowouts, some excitingly close games and some upsets. Something for everyone.
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
iBerkshires.com
Successful Reunion for Mount Greylock's First Graduates
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — More than two dozen alumni from Mount Greylock Regional School attended the class of 1962's 60th reunion this month. "We toured the 'new' high school, amazing place," organizer Caroline Martel said. "Much bigger than we had. And an outside classroom, I loved that idea. The science labs were awesome."
Missing teenager from Pittsfield
The Pittsfield police department is requesting help in locating Markis Williams, 16. Markis is reportedly missing as of September 24.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer tours of Hillside Cemetery on Oct. 8 and the Stockbridge Cemetery on Oct. 15. Both tours begin at 2 p.m. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the tours traverse a variety of uneven terrain. Reservations are required and can be...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Those interested in Berkshire Community College BCC) can learn more at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of October. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Southwick
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon
Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
