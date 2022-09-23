Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes-AMG’s New C63 S E Performance Is a 671 HP Hot Rod Dressed as a Sedan
The march of progress can be a mixed bag for motoring enthusiasts. While new cars invariably improve on paper (more power! greater efficiency!), intangibles like stirring exhaust notes and steering feel are often lost on the road to progress. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is sure to become a hot button for diehards when it hits the market next year, mostly because its specifications seem impossibly lofty. For starters, this hot rod sedan delivers a stunning 671 hp and 752 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels in a novel way: via the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine...
topgear.com
Check out BMW’s M Hybrid V8 racecar in all its glory
BMW unveils its full LMDh racer… and subtle it ain’t. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. BMW has finally unveiled its M Hybrid V8 in full race livery… and it certainly isn’t subtle.
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
CAR AND DRIVER
Brabus P 900 Rocket’s 900-HP V-8 Makes the Ford Raptor R Look Weak
The Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition is a heavily revised Mercedes-AMG G63 featuring a pickup truck bed and a very angry front fascia. 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are shot out of the twin-turbo 4.5-liter V-8 through a nine-speed automatic, with this brick able to hit 62 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
40,000 Ford F-150 Trucks May Be Missing Their Blue Oval Badges: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford expects to be sitting on 40,000 to 45,000 trucks at the end of the third quarter because it doesn't have enough badges to put on them. The problem might not be related to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Instead, the cause...
1992 Mercedes-Benz 600 SEL Restomod Has 615 HP From 7.6-Liter V12
Renntech is among the top names in modifying Mercedes-Benz products. When the company claims to build the perfect 1992 600 SEL, it's worth paying attention. The result is the S76R, and the sedan has the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 ever to come from the company. Renntech starts with the...
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAR AND DRIVER
The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and the Mystery of '4WD Off'
With the arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 earlier this year, our selection of gasoline-powered mega-pickups grew to three. While the Chevy gets magical Multimatic DSSV spool dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8, it offers neither the decadent horsepower nor the outrageous pre-runner bodywork of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. But the ZR2's narrowness can be seen as an advantage when your off-road environs are more suited to rock bouncers than Best in the Desert events.
Comments / 0