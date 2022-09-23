ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer files for US approval for Omicron booster for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked United States health officials to authorize their Omicron-targeting Covid booster vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the companies said Monday. This new generation of anti-Covid vaccines targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, the subvariants of Omicron that are causing more than 90% of infections in the United States. 
Elevations RTC: What Statistics are Saying About Teen Therapy

SYRACUSE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2022 / According to global studies, statistics for teens going into therapy continue to rise. Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, continues to help teens get the help they need with their mental health. The numbers...
