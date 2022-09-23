Months after speculation suggested that Amazon might stage a second “Prime Day” in the fall, the tech titan is turning reports into reality. Amazon will host a new Prime-member exclusive shopping extravaganza ahead of the holidays with the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale arriving in early October. The event begins Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. PT and runs through end of day Oct. 12 in 15 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Prime Early Access Sale is offering “hundreds of thousands of deals” to Prime members on brands...

