Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Reveals “Serious” Head Injury: “The Road Back Will Be Long”
Dustin Lance Black suffered a “serious head injury” last month and the the Oscar-winning screenwriter says “the road back will be long.” Black — the creator of FX’s recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven starring the Emmy-nominated Andrew Garfield — revealed the news Monday on Instagram. He did not specify how he received the injury but did note that it put him out of commission. He was last spotted at public events in July, attending Wimbledon alongside husband Tom Daly and later accompanying the gold medal-winning diver to investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle. More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew...
Comments / 0