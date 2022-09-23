Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball High School Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion during Farmer's Day weekend
KIMBALL - A "big percentage" of the Kimball Class of 1972 enjoyed a dance, tours of the Wheat Growers Association and high school, and a parade during the annual Farmer's Day celebration on Saturday. David Baltensperger, who's employed at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, says he doesn't get...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff says no danger to Merino school, community after reported threat
MERINO, Colo. – A northeast Colorado school sheltered in place early Thursday after receiving reports of a man driving in the area with a rifle. Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Merino in reference to a man reportedly driving up and down Platte Street with a rifle.
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate accident closes eastbound lanes in Kimball County Thursday
KIMBALL - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Kimball County late Thursday morning due to an accident. The accident happened at mile marker 18. The Nebraska Department of Transportation was directing traffic off the interstate to Highway 30 at mile marker 8. No other information was immediately...
News Channel Nebraska
Schwartz accounts for six touchdowns in South Platte's win over Creek Valley
CHAPPELL - Jarrette Schwartz scored six total touchdowns and the South Platte football team secured their first win of the season with a 70-26 victory over district rival Creek Valley Friday night in Chappell. The 5'11" sophomore finished with four rushing touchdowns, one passing and one receiving. Schwartz had 85...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Comes up Short Against 6th Ranked Bison
SIDNEY – The Sidney Red Raiders and the C-1 number 6 ranked McCook Bison were tied 7-7 after the first quarter of play Friday afternoon at Weymouth Field. But McCook scored 14 points in the second and third quarters to move to 5-0 on the season with a 38-13 win.
