Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast

There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special

Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor

Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller

Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Best fall movies to put you in the autumn mood

Fall is, for most people, a time when the weather gets chillier, and you tend to start spending more and more time inside. As a result, you have hours to fill that may be filled with a selection of great movies. Now that autumn is upon us, it’s a wonderful time to cozy up with a blanket and your preferred spiced beverage to watch a great fall flick. Some of these movies have very autumnal looks, but others just capture the vibe of the season perfectly. Whether you’re looking to cry, laugh, or do both, the movies on this list should provide you with plenty of entertainment as you send your kids back to school or prepare for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3

Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship. The second season may have proven to be a lot...
‘Living’ could spell Oscar gold for laid-back ‘Love Actually’ star

Years ago, the film Love Actually featured a murderers row of talent. Several have since gone on to greater industry acclaim, and now, film star Bill Nighy (who played Billy Mack in the 2003 piece) may earn an Oscar and he is a bit relaxed about the notion. The 72-year-old...
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming

The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend

When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
