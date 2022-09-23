Fall is, for most people, a time when the weather gets chillier, and you tend to start spending more and more time inside. As a result, you have hours to fill that may be filled with a selection of great movies. Now that autumn is upon us, it’s a wonderful time to cozy up with a blanket and your preferred spiced beverage to watch a great fall flick. Some of these movies have very autumnal looks, but others just capture the vibe of the season perfectly. Whether you’re looking to cry, laugh, or do both, the movies on this list should provide you with plenty of entertainment as you send your kids back to school or prepare for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO