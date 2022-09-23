Read full article on original website
Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets
Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
‘Star Wars’ fans will never forgive the worst part of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
Some things in pop culture are especially hard to forget. Case in point: there’s a part of the Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett, that rubbed fans the wrong way: the colorful biker gang. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, fans didn’t hold back. Before we get...
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
‘Star Wars’ fan wants to know why nobody is talking about a fate worse than death suffered by a ‘Solo’ character
One of the most contentious philosophical questions in Star Wars is whether droids are sentient beings or not. It feels difficult to argue that, for example, C-3PO isn’t a person with thoughts and feelings, but what about Gonk droids or bog-standard B1-series battle droids as seen in the prequels?
It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi
When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own
Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans
Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die
There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online
Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
‘Star Wars’ fans point fingers at the biggest idiots in a galaxy far, far away
Who are the dumbest characters in the Star Wars universe? Fans over on r/StarWars have an answer, and it might not be who you think. It all started when user INeedDRUUGS (great name) posted on the subreddit with the all-important question: Who is Star Wars‘ biggest idiot?. Who is...
Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’
One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
‘Shang-Chi’ sequel suggestions cover the good, bad, and ugly of spitballing scenarios
Destin Daniel Cretton has become a very busy man within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the previously-announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. As well as executive producing Hollywood satire Wonder Man...
Droid debaters aim to settle on the greatest mechanical marvel ‘Star Wars’ has ever seen
Star Wars might not have become the powerhouse franchise it is today without those loveable droids. R2D2 and C-3PO introduced us to a galaxy far, far away in A New Hope, and the pair have gone on to provide a common thread throughout the saga. Beyond those two icons, though, fans have clutched many other droids to their hearts across the vast swathe of Star Wars media.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fan art imagines Milly Alcock as MCU’s Gwen Stacy, as folk wonder if ‘House’ should be more comical
If you were to ask its most devout fans, House of the Dragon is perfectly paced with not so much as a stray filler sequence ruining its prospects. But the fact that the prequel show follows in the footsteps of a great predecessor and airs in roughly the same period as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was bound to draw comparisons sooner or later.
The vertical Mouth of Sauron is spawning nightmares among ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans
Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is a world filled with numerous vile creatures, from the orcs and goblins to the cave trolls and wargs, there are plenty of beings who can terrify the pants off of you. But having found some test footage for one particular character from Return of the King, fans believe that this might be a step too far.
