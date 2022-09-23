ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Essence

King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud

His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
brooklynvegan.com

12 ft puppet Little Amal is walking in NYC (pics, video)

Parading down the middle of West 63rd Street last Saturday afternoon, we were following a giant puppet — a whole crowd of us, trekking along behind Little Amal. The 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee child, a creation of the renowned Handspring Puppet Company, was en route to Lincoln Center to greet more of her public, who would throng the wide plaza there to catch a glimpse of her with their own eyes, and capture proof of the encounter on their phones.
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC

You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
theeverygirl.com

Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC

Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
Daily News

NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways

It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
TheDailyBeast

NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
Washington Examiner

What does someone have to do to get locked up in New York City?

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but just how violent does someone have to be in New York City before the authorities will hold them in jail until trial?. Last week at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side, a large, well-muscled man attempted to strike up a conversation with an attractive young woman.
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
