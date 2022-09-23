Two Brave Minnesota Girls Are Bringing You ‘The Rockin’ Warriors Ride’ To Help Kick Cancer’s Butt

Read full article on original website
Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club
ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
thriftyminnesota.com
Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!
Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9. Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.
Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend
Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Continues Until November
RICHMOND -- It will be just over a month before traffic gets back to normal on Highway 23 between Richmond and Paynesville. The Highway 23 North Gap project continues to force drivers to detour around the work zone this fall. However, on November 3rd, work will pause for the winter and the road will reopen.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
Fire Crews Respond to Large Shed Fire Near Kimball
KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Thursday morning. The incident happened at 11:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, near Kimball. Stearns County deputies arrived to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed. Members of the Kimball, South...
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team
SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
willmarradio.com
Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County
(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County
SANTIAGO -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and Highway 95 north of Santiago. A semi was going south on the county road and a cargo...
