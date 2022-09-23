Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
7,000 attend funeral for Hells Angels leader Ralph 'Sonny' Barger at California speedway
Thousands gathered for the funeral of Ralph "Sonny" Barger, president and founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
San Diego Channel
Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Column: California's top cop sends message to sheriffs statewide: Nobody is above the law
California Attn. Gen. Rob Bonta seemed like little more that a political appointee, but he's proven himself as a reformer.
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City imposing second consecutive 3 percent annual rate increase to cover rising imported water costs
Comments / 0