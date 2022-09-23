Read full article on original website
Related
athens.edu
Taylor Jordan Completes HudsonAlpha BioTrain Internship Program
As Athens State is committed to student success, it thrills us to congratulate Taylor Jordan on her completion of the HudsonAlpha BioTrain Internship program this summer. During her time at HudsonAlpha, Taylor worked as a Genomics Lab Assistant in Dr. Richard Meyers’ lab with Dr. Emily Ross on a complementary method to Chip-seq using the CUT&RUN method.
WAAY-TV
Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville
As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
City of Huntsville approves contract for new Transit transfer station
The new, 3,800-square-foot station will be built next door to the current station on Church Street.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecutoffnews.com
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Police Department looks to fill six positions
The Hartselle Police Department is looking to add to its ranks, and is currently accepting applications in person and online for those qualified. Currently, the department has three open positions due to retirements in the past year according to Lt. Alan McDearmond, and another is expected in 2023. The population...
Fleet purchase plan could end delays in curbside debris pickup
Decatur's Environmental Services Department remains behind in large-item debris and limb pickup, but Director Daniel Boutwell says crews are catching up and he’s hoping a vehicle replacement plan in the new budget will solve the problem. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
The Marching Southerners Will Perform Two Exhibition Shows
Jacksonville, AL – It’s exhibition season! The Marching Southerners will be performing their entire 2022 production “One Giant Leap” at both Albertville High School and Gadsden City High School at 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, respectively on September 24th. Come out to support the band and to enjoy a great performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m glad this community has a desire for such a thing as this’
EVA, Ala. – Residents and visitors filled Eva Baptist Church Thursday night for the annual Eva Frontier Days community singing event. The singing has been a part of Eva Frontier Days since it was started in 1989 by the Eva Art Guild. There is now a Frontier Days Board that organizes the event alongside the Guild. Board member Cynthia Weaver said that Frontier Days was inspired by a trip taken by one of the Art Guild members in 1989 to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne had been celebrating its own Frontier Days. “So, when she came back, she had pictures, and this was in...
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHNT-TV
Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles
UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
weisradio.com
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday
A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
Meet Eli, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week
Meet Eli! He is a precious two-year-old who has been at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society for over 200 days.
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Comments / 0