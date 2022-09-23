Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts
Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
Man Held on Suspicion of Murder Following Barrio Logan Standoff ID’d as Ramiro Cervantes
Police have publicly identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a family member that preceded a standoff outside a Barrio Logan apartment. The suspect was identified as Ramiro Cervantes, 45, who also was found to have an outstanding felony warrant. The shooting happened Friday...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County to Pay $1.35M Over 2018 In-Custody Death
San Diego County and other defendants have agreed to pay $1.35 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of a Mexican citizen who died after sheriff’s deputies arrested him in 2018, officials said. The lawsuit filed by Dolores Rosales, of Tijuana, alleged deputies used excessive force when...
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
Body of Man Who Took His Own Life Found on Interstate 8 Near Grossmont Center
A man in his 40s jumped to his death from a bridge on state Route 125 in La Mesa, officials said Sunday. His body was found on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 just before 1 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 p.m., the CHP said the man...
Three hospitalized after house fire in Clairemont Mesa
One person sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital with two other victims, firefighters said.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.
Suspect in deadly Barrio Logan shooting identified by San Diego Police
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is releasing new information after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Barrio Logan Friday night. According to police, the suspect and the victim who died, are related. The incident took place at approximately 7:40 p.m. after...
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Military police officer critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash
Military police officer and father of six is critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash on Monday morning
DHS Felons Arrested In Cathedral City
Guns and drugs confiscated during the arrest of 2 suspects in Cathedral City September 22nd 2022. Guns and drugs confiscated during the arrest of 2 suspects in Cathedral City September 22nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Wednesday, September 21st the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
SWAT Team assisted investigators in serving a search warrant at a Chula Vista residence
A Chula Vista neighborhood woke up to the sound of several flashbang grenades Thursday morning as the Chula Vista Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the criminal investigation division in serving a search warrant. Flashbang grenades went off when authorities delivered the search warrant at about 7 a.m. at 1635...
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes Mercedes Into Traffic Signal | National City
09.21.2022 | 11:18 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The female (gray pants) owner of the Mercedes was tracking her stolen Mercedes on her phone. The vehicle had been stolen yesterday in La Jolla. She called the Police and gave them the location information. SDPD’s ABLE helicopter tracked the vehicle...
