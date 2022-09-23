Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
BOM COMMUNITY AWARDS HONOR INDIVIDUALS WHO MAKE MARATHON A BETTER HOME
Named for iconic Marathon families and residents, the Best of Marathon Community Awards began in 2008 and are gestures of gratitude for those who inspire us to do better by our fellow man. They are now a fitting tribute to the Rotary Club’s mission to “unite dedicated people to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.”
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST
Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
keysweekly.com
CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL COMES BACK TO KEY WEST
The Basilica School is bringing Catholic high school back to Key West, and is receiving generous community and parishioner support for its capital campaign. Key West families will have the option of a Catholic high school for the first time since 1986, when the last class graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: SURGES SLOW TO RECEDE ON GULF SIDE; SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY
The majority of Monroe County’s emergency management coordination call at 3 p.m. Wednesday focused on the remaining storm surge and resulting flooding on the gulf side of the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian continues its northeasterly trek. At the time of this update’s writing, Ian was making landfall in the Fort Myers area, specifically Cayo Costa, on Florida’s west coast while just shy of Category 5 strength.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST KID BECOMES NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER PILOT
Caleb Hiller has had his head in the clouds since he was 3 years old, watching fighter jets from the runway at Naval Air Station Key West, where his father was stationed. Today, Hiller is in the cockpit of the military’s elite F/18 Super Hornets, having just earned his Wings of Gold to become a Strike Fighter Pilot on Aug. 12 at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
Key West Shelter Opens At Noon; People To Be In Safe Structure By 2:00p
Schools will remain closed Wednesday.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST GETS TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AS HURRICANE IAN BLOWS TO THE WEST
Hurricane Ian is sending tropical storm conditions to Key West and the Lower Keys, with winds of 40 to 45 mph expected through Tuesday night, and storm surge 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides on Wednesday. Unusually high tides and heavy rains exacerbated street flooding in several parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flkeysnews.com
Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far
Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Florida Keys officials are ready and awaiting the tropical storm conditions that Hurricane Ian will send to the Lower Keys this afternoon and to the Middle Keys this evening. Potential storm surge flooding is expected on Wednesday, “AFTER the rain and wind subside,” said Jon Rizzo, forecast warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
keysweekly.com
KCB COMMISSION CANDIDATES: WHAT IS KEY COLONY’S GREATEST ASSET?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election, in which two candidates will win commission seats. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE IS A CONCERN FOR WEDNESDAY￼
The Florida Keys are bracing for tropical storm conditions and severe squalls from Hurricane Ian starting Tuesday afternoon, with storm surge becoming a concern for Wednesday, after the rain and wind conditions are beyond the Florida Keys. Decisions about closing schools and county offices Tuesday will be made this afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida residents evacuate through waist-deep water carrying dog as Ian floods Key West
Dylon Estevez told FOX 35 News he had to evacuate his apartment in Key West, Florida as Hurricane Ian flooded the area. Video shows him and another man carrying a dog to safety through waist-deep water.
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding
MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
WSVN-TV
Monroe County under storm surge watch
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
cityofkeywest-fl.gov
Mayor Teri Johnston signed a Declaration of State of Local Emergency
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 9:28 AM, the City of Key West Mayor Teri Johnston signed a State of Local Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Ian. Today, City offices will be open on Monday, September 26, and all services, including Garbage and Recycling, will occur as expected. Monroe County has not issued any evacuation orders at this time. Please monitor the City's website for future updates and the Monroe County Emergency Management Joint Information Center webpage.
Comments / 0