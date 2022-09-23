Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
RESIDENTS SHARE COMMENTS & CONCERNS ABOUT MARINE SANCTUARY’S NEW MANAGEMENT PLAN
More law enforcement and education, as well the need for better water quality, were among the sentiments relayed by residents during a public comment session on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Restoration Blueprint on Sept. 20 at Coral Shores High School auditorium. A revised draft management plan unveiled...
OLD SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVATION AWARD
The Florida Keys’ Old Seven Mile Bridge has been named one of three global 2022 Phoenix Awards winners by the Society of American Travel Writers. Restoration of a 2.2-mile span of the bridge, creating a linear recreational park stretching over the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, was honored as a sustainable and cultural tourism initiative. Winners were announced late Saturday, Sept. 10, during the SATW 2022 Convention in Bogota, Colombia.
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST
Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
BOM COMMUNITY AWARDS HONOR INDIVIDUALS WHO MAKE MARATHON A BETTER HOME
Named for iconic Marathon families and residents, the Best of Marathon Community Awards began in 2008 and are gestures of gratitude for those who inspire us to do better by our fellow man. They are now a fitting tribute to the Rotary Club’s mission to “unite dedicated people to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.”
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
STORM UPDATE: COUNTY OFFICES & SCHOOLS CLOSED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE POSSIBLE ON WEDNESDAY
Monroe County offices and Keys schools will close on Tuesday as tropical storm conditions are expected with Hurricane Ian passing roughly 65 miles west of Dry Tortugas. City of Key West and Village of Islamorada offices will also be closed Tuesday. County, city and school officials will decide tomorrow whether...
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS BRING DOWNED TREES & FLOODED STREETS
Heavy rain bands from Hurricane Ian inundated portions of the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon. In Key West, wind gusts up to 40 mph downed some trees onto streets. Sustained tropical storm-force winds, greater than 39 mph, are expected throughout the Keys this evening. Severe squalls and dangerous driving conditions are also expected early tonight through Wednesday.
KEY WEST KID BECOMES NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER PILOT
Caleb Hiller has had his head in the clouds since he was 3 years old, watching fighter jets from the runway at Naval Air Station Key West, where his father was stationed. Today, Hiller is in the cockpit of the military’s elite F/18 Super Hornets, having just earned his Wings of Gold to become a Strike Fighter Pilot on Aug. 12 at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST GETS TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AS HURRICANE IAN BLOWS TO THE WEST
Hurricane Ian is sending tropical storm conditions to Key West and the Lower Keys, with winds of 40 to 45 mph expected through Tuesday night, and storm surge 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides on Wednesday. Unusually high tides and heavy rains exacerbated street flooding in several parts...
