Marathon, FL

keysweekly.com

OLD SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVATION AWARD

The Florida Keys’ Old Seven Mile Bridge has been named one of three global 2022 Phoenix Awards winners by the Society of American Travel Writers. Restoration of a 2.2-mile span of the bridge, creating a linear recreational park stretching over the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, was honored as a sustainable and cultural tourism initiative. Winners were announced late Saturday, Sept. 10, during the SATW 2022 Convention in Bogota, Colombia.
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST

Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA

A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
BOM COMMUNITY AWARDS HONOR INDIVIDUALS WHO MAKE MARATHON A BETTER HOME

Named for iconic Marathon families and residents, the Best of Marathon Community Awards began in 2008 and are gestures of gratitude for those who inspire us to do better by our fellow man. They are now a fitting tribute to the Rotary Club’s mission to “unite dedicated people to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.”
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER

A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS BRING DOWNED TREES & FLOODED STREETS

Heavy rain bands from Hurricane Ian inundated portions of the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon. In Key West, wind gusts up to 40 mph downed some trees onto streets. Sustained tropical storm-force winds, greater than 39 mph, are expected throughout the Keys this evening. Severe squalls and dangerous driving conditions are also expected early tonight through Wednesday.
KEY WEST KID BECOMES NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER PILOT

Caleb Hiller has had his head in the clouds since he was 3 years old, watching fighter jets from the runway at Naval Air Station Key West, where his father was stationed. Today, Hiller is in the cockpit of the military’s elite F/18 Super Hornets, having just earned his Wings of Gold to become a Strike Fighter Pilot on Aug. 12 at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
KEY WEST, FL

