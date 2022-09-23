A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.

STOCK ISLAND, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO