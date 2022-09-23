ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
OSSINING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
101.5 WPDH

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
WIBX 950

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

“Fantastic” Free Public Gym Announced in Rosendale, NY Sparks Debate

Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details. "The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.
ROSENDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum

The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Hudson Valley#Hudson River#High Voltage#Earth
101.5 WPDH

3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year

Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WIBX 950

2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York

New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy