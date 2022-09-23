Read full article on original website
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
“Best Candles in the Hudson Valley” Finds News Home in Montgomery, NY
Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding. Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone. In Orange County,...
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck
A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?
Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
“Fantastic” Free Public Gym Announced in Rosendale, NY Sparks Debate
Big news out of Rosendale, NY: a new cutting-edge outdoor fitness space is set to be unveiled. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Here are the details. "The fitness court at the Rosendale Rec Center is coming along!" said a recent Facebook post by the Rosendale Town Hall. "Ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday September 27th at 10 am." The colorful and expansive space boasts "seven fitness zones [that] offer hundreds of exercises" for a functional, full-body workouts. The park also features art from local photographer John Fischer. Reactions were mixed.
Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum
The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pepperoni is popular but is pepperoni America's favorite pizza topping?. It sure is. In fact, it is overwhelmingly...
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York
New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
