Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law in Arizona is helping people get a second chance after they’ve been incarcerated. Depending on the situation, the law will allow someone to seal case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed. Brad Roach, Senior...
Two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection, there’s still many questions about accountability
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today is the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an attempt of stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential election. More than 900 people have been arrested so far for taking part in...
Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
