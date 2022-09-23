ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Charlotte's offense shines in win over DeSoto

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

ARCADIA — The combination of speed, power, and determination pushed Charlotte to a win over DeSoto County on Thursday. The Tarpons defeated the Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

Heading into the match, both teams were familiar with each other with Charlotte having won two previous meetings. Having found success against the Bulldogs, Charlotte head coach Michelle Dill said that knowledge helped them thrive.

“We know that they have the two girls that are really good blockers in the middle.” Dill said. “Just learning to hit around them and seeing where their block is set up.”

The Tarpons set the tone early, scoring six straight points to open the match. Throughout the set, the Tarpons tallied 11 kills and four aces.

DeSoto middle hitter Yahri Tyler said the Tarpons were doing a good job of talking to each other

“Communication, they were moving their feet,” Tyler said. “They had a lot of communication, and they were steady.”

Charlotte’s defense disrupted the Bulldogs.

“They were just anticipating everything.” DeSoto outside hitter Samantha Hershberger said. “They were like leaning in, so that every time we would try for something short, they were already going for it.”

Much like the first set, the Tarpons’ offense took control in the second. With their backs against the wall, DeSoto came out in the third set, scoring two quick points. That lead was DeSoto’s first and only of the night. The Tarpons came right back, scoring eight straight points. The Bulldogs continued to fight, but the Tarpons stood their ground, as they ended the night with 27 kills and nine aces.

With the win, the Tarpons improved to 13-1 record on the season. As the second half of the season begins, Dill plans for the Tarpons to carry their momentum into a tough stretch beginning next week.

“Next week is going to be a tough week,” Dill said. “We play Fort Myers. We haven’t beat them in like four or five years. We have Lemon Bay, and then we go into a five-match tournament down at Estero. Going into that week it’s going to be a really tough week, but mentally we need that challenge.”

In other prep sports on Thursday:

BOYS SWIMMINGCharlotte 162, Gulf Coast 134: The Tarpons played host to Gulf Coast on Thursday, coming away with a big win against a solid opponent. There several notable performances from swimmers Charlotte will be counting on in the postseason.

Jason Moenning and Gage Slorp each won a pair of events. Moenning took the 100 and 200 freestyle races while Slorp won the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley.

Reagan Dunn had a pair of second-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.

Charlotte also made a splash in the long-distance, 500 freestyle. Liam Halsey lapped the field by nearly 25 seconds, clocking in at 5:17.51. Teammate Robert Manta was second at 5:42.16.

The 400 free relay team of Moenning, Robert Trapp, Halsey and Manta blitzed Gulf Coast, winning by 17 seconds.

GIRLS SWIMMINGGulf Coast 164, Charlotte 126: It was a bit of a numbers game on Thursday for the Charlotte girls, who didn’t have enough swimmers to fill all events, though they did well where they could.

Freshman Olivia Tollison earned a second place in the 50 free. She also swam the 100 butterfly for the first time and finished third with a time of 1:05.86. Fellow freshman Bella Slagter posted second-place swims in the 100 and 200 free.

Like the boys, Charlotte nabbed first and second place in the 500 free behind sophomore Emma Ruperd and junior Ayla Douglass.

The 200 free relay team of Celina Myers, Slagter, Kasey Roy and Schwartz won in a thriller against Gulf Coast’s top team. The foursome teamed up for a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Douglass, Ruperd, Tollison and Megan Morales won the 400 free relay with all four posting season-best times times.

Myers won the 200 medley by 16 seconds while Schwartz took the 100 backstroke by a similar amount. Myers also won the 100 breaststroke.

GIRLS GOLFLemon Bay 175, Hardee 223: At Zolfo Springs, the Mantas posted four of the top five scores on Thursday at the Bluffs Golf Club to handily defeat Hardee.

Sophia Stiwich took medalist honors with a 40. She edged out teammate Madison Hanson by one stroke. Haley Hall (46) and Alaina Maday (48) rounded out Lemon Bay’s scoring.

Hardee was paced by Mia Camilo’s 44.

Lemon Bay improved to 8-1 on the season with the win and will return Rotonda Long Marsh on Tuesday to play host to DeSoto County.

