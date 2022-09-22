ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC at Oregon State odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) and Oregon State Beavers (3-0, 0-0) meet at Reser Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the USC vs. Oregon State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

USC QB Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and 2 TDs and ran for another 2 scores in a 45-17 win at home vs. the Fresno State Bulldogs last Saturday. RBs Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for a TD and over 100 yards as USC easily covered the 11.5-point spread as the favorite.

Oregon State QB Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and 4 TDs as the Beavers blew out the FCS Montana State Bobcats 68-28 at Providence Park in Portland last Saturday. WR Anthony Gould caught 2 TD passes from Nolan and scored another on an 80-yard punt return early in the 2nd half.

USC at Oregon State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:22 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): USC -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Oregon State +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): USC -5.5 (-110) | Oregon State +5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 70.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

USC at Oregon State picks and predictions

Prediction

USC 41, Oregon State 38

PASS.

The price on USC (-210) money line is too high considering that this will be the first real challenge they’ve faced all season.

BET OREGON STATE +5.5 (-110).

The Beavers have been receiving a lot of action at books, despite USC being the more popular national brand. This is because Oregon State’s offense will be the best that USC’s defense has had to face this season and should expose the Trojans’ weaknesses defensively. Take the points.

BET OVER 70.5 (-112).

The Over has hit in Oregon State’s last 2 games and should cash once again vs. a USC team that averages 50.7 points per game. Oregon State should not have trouble scoring either since USC’s defense has had a hard time stopping the run, allowing 177 yards per game despite never trailing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

