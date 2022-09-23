Read full article on original website
GCSO: Car accident leaves one dead and one injured
Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on SR 9W in Athens. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County woman dies in head-on crash
ATHENS – A Cairo woman was killed Saturday evening after her 2004 Honda Accord was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W in the Town of Athens and crossed over into her path. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle McKenna...
17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Wappinger
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger. New...
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
WNYT
Albany man arrested on drug charges
An Albany man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say they pulled over his car near Albany’s Art on Lark Fest on September 24. According to the Albany county Sheriff’s Office, they found the driver, 28 year old Isiah Cain, had a bag of cocaine and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Police still searching for missing Wallkill teen last seen in Middletown
The search to find a missing teenage girl is continuing in the Town of Wallkill.
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
Traffic Stop Leads to Near Drowning at Downing Park, Newburgh PD
Would you rather die or go to jail? Well, someone figured out which choice they would prefer the hard way. A man attempted to evade arrest by diving into the pond in Downing Park in Newburgh when he began to drown. Man Nearly Drowns While Trying to Evade Newburgh Police.
14-Year-Old Struck, Killed While Walking On Clermont Highway
A 14-year-old was struck and killed while walking on a highway in the region. Emergency crews in Columbia County were called shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash in the town of Clermont, on State Route 9 near County Route 8. New...
Bear Caught Red Handed Attempting to Break into Truck in Woodstock, NY
It's not every day that you see a bear roaming through your neighborhood, it's even stranger when it looks like they're trying to break into your vehicle. But it is 2022 and stranger things have happened. With that being said Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating shared a photo this week of...
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
Saugerties PD find thief from mid-summer crime
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Ulster County DA: Saugerties man who threatened to jump off bridge indicted for murder
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Johnny Amaro, of Saugerties, on second-degree murder charges.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash. The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The closure was at Exit 27...
