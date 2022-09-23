ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County woman dies in head-on crash

ATHENS – A Cairo woman was killed Saturday evening after her 2004 Honda Accord was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W in the Town of Athens and crossed over into her path. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle McKenna...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Catskill, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
WNYT

Albany man arrested on drug charges

An Albany man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say they pulled over his car near Albany’s Art on Lark Fest on September 24. According to the Albany county Sheriff’s Office, they found the driver, 28 year old Isiah Cain, had a bag of cocaine and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#New York State Police#Hudson Valley Man Charged#Chevrolet#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy