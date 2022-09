Thursday evening headlines for September 22, 2022 03:12

SAVOY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Fannin County on Thursday.

The 1995 Commander aircraft landed on the westbound lanes of US-82 at about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The plane veered across the median, stopping on the eastbound lanes on the highway.

There were no injuries reported and the pilot landed the plane safely.