OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A new non-profit organization has made it's way into Omaha and is looking to make a change. Free Bikez 4 Kidz Omaha is a local group whos goal is to make sure every child in Nebraska gets to experience what it's like to get on a bicycle seat for the first time.

