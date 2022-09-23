Read full article on original website
Husker baseball playing exhibition at UNO on Saturday, admission free to public
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska baseball will open it's fall schedule with an exhibition game tomorrow against UNO. The game will be played at UNO's Tal Anderson Field at 2 p.m., with the Mavs and Huskers set to play 14 innings. Admission will be free to the public.
Nebraska's first casino is ready to open its doors Saturday morning
(Lincoln,Neb.) — War Horse Casino -Lincoln got the green light from Nebraska's Racing and Gaming Commission Friday afternoon. They are the first to receive a casino license in Nebraska and they are ready to open there doors Saturday morning at 10 a.m. “We are happy to build this experience....
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
Photo Gallery: Sunday at the mall
A sunny Sunday brought lots of people downtown to the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall. These are a few scenes from the mall Sunday morning. (Photos by Geoff Roth/ KPTM Fox 42 News)
Oktoberfest, salsa class, and Maleficent: Among the things to do the last week of Sept.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Willa Cather book club, Oktoberfest painting class, dance fitness, Maleficent, and free play weekend at Beercade2 are among the things to do the last week of September. Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St., is hosting their monthly book club on Tuesday, September 27 at...
Henry Doorly Zoo hosting Howl-O-Ween Safari in October
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo will be celebrating the Halloween season by hosting a Howl-O-Ween Safari at the Wildlife Safari Park. The two day event will take place on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, from 5-8 p.m. The event is for all ages, but...
New Omaha organization in need of bike donations for children who don't have one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A new non-profit organization has made it's way into Omaha and is looking to make a change. Free Bikez 4 Kidz Omaha is a local group whos goal is to make sure every child in Nebraska gets to experience what it's like to get on a bicycle seat for the first time.
Protected bike lane comes to an end as the Mayor is making way for the streetcar
(Omaha,Neb.) — On Tuesday, Omaha City Council left it up to the Mayor and Public Works to decide if a protected bike lane would stay on Harney Street. The decision was quickly made and without some of the pilot projects partners. That caused Bike Walk Nebraska to terminated their partnership with Metro Smart Cities.
Neighbors helping neighbors, hundreds show up for community revitalization project
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) - BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) – Habitat for Humanity paid Olde Town Bellevue a visit this weekend for it’s first ever Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization event. “This is really meant to be around neighbors helping neighbors, and it’s really community driven; and the event is...
National Comic Book Day recognizes the artform, artists, and stories we all love
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Comic Book Day celebrates the artform, artists, and stories we all love on September 25, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Comic books became extremely popular in the U.S., and the artform will not be dying out anytime soon. A comic book is a set of sequential...
