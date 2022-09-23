ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 20, Georgetown freshman A 20

The A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team played Georgetown freshman A to a 20-20 tie on Thursday. Consol’s Jayden Mullenberg threw two touchdown passes to Simon Stark from 18 and 23 yards and a 25-yard TD pass to Braylen Hunter. Ethan Walton also had a two-point conversion run for the Tigers.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro

The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station JV Purple 62, Leander JV B 6

College Station’s Bryston Brown ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to help lead the Cougar JV Purple football team past Leander JV B 62-6 on Thursday. Also for the Cougars (3-2, 1-0), quarterback Collier Hanks ran for two TDs. Jackson Nobra ran for a...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie soccer team to play No. 6 Crimson Tide on Sunday night in Alabama

The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at the Alabama Soccer Complex in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-3-2, 0-2) lost to Mississippi State 1-0 on Thursday at Ellis Field, while...
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
Bryan College Station Eagle

New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
Bryan College Station Eagle

97-yard fumble recovery TD fuels Texas A&M's win over Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Antonio Johnson heard the crowd go wild. Texas A&M’s defensive back was on the field but couldn’t see what happened. He just knew it was one of two things: an Arkansas touchdown or something much crazier. It was the latter, thanks to an impromptu lateral.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 23-21 win over Arkansas

ARLINGTON — In another dramatic edition of the Southwest Classic, the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M football team needed every bounce and positive play to upend No. 10 Arkansas 23-21. Here are three quick takes from Saturday’s game at AT&T Stadium. 1. Another wild one. Something about this matchup brings...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Livingston 21, Madisonville 9

MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville football team lost to Livingston 21-9 on Friday in nondistrict action. Junior Jeramiah Burns ran for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (3-2), and he helped lead the defense with 13 tackles. Juniors Lorenzo Johnson and Jakeithon Owens also had interceptions for Madisonville.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cameron 48, Lorena 44

LORENA — Cameron’s Braylan Drake completed 21 of 26 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns as the Yoemen beat Lorena 48-44 to open District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. Armando Reyes ran for 45 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Cameron (3-2, 1-0), while...
