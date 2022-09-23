Read full article on original website
College Station volleyball team loses to Magnolia West in district road match
MAGNOLIA — The College Station volleyball team lost to Magnolia West 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 in District 21-5A play Friday night. Avery Psencik had 20 kills for College Station (21-14, 3-2), while Ava Martindale had 17 digs. Carson Thiebaud had 10 kills and six blocks, and Blair Thiebaud had 30 assists and 12 digs.
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 20, Georgetown freshman A 20
The A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team played Georgetown freshman A to a 20-20 tie on Thursday. Consol’s Jayden Mullenberg threw two touchdown passes to Simon Stark from 18 and 23 yards and a 25-yard TD pass to Braylen Hunter. Ethan Walton also had a two-point conversion run for the Tigers.
Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro
The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
College Station JV Purple 62, Leander JV B 6
College Station’s Bryston Brown ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to help lead the Cougar JV Purple football team past Leander JV B 62-6 on Thursday. Also for the Cougars (3-2, 1-0), quarterback Collier Hanks ran for two TDs. Jackson Nobra ran for a...
College Station’s Steven Williams tied for 31st at Texas Mid-Amateur
ABILENE — College Station’s Steven Williams shot an opening-round 1-over 73 on Friday and is tied for 31st at the 39th Texas Mid-Amateur at Abilene Country Club’s South Course. Georgetown’s Ryan O’Rear shot 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over four golfers tied at 4 under....
Thomas, Taylor lead A&M Consolidated football team over Georgetown in district opener
GEORGETOWN — They may be Tigers, but they ran like wild dogs Friday night. A&M Consolidated running backs Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor consistently ran over Georgetown’s defense in a 48-34 win to open District 11-5A Division I play at Birkelbach Field. Thomas and Taylor combined for 283...
A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Rudder in five-set district showdown
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team came back to beat Rudder 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol improved to 9-19 overall and 1-4 in district. Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had 13 kills and eight digs, while Allison Layton had 12 kills and two...
College Station football team starts district play with 38-10 win over Leander
A strong running game and dominant defense helped the College Station football team overcome a plethora of penalties in the Cougars’ 38-10 win over Leander on Friday night at Cougar Stadium to kickoff District 11-5A Division I action. The Cougars (3-1, 1-0) rushed for 360 yards on 50 attempts...
Navasota pushes El Campo until end, but Ricebirds win 45-35 in district opener
NAVASOTA — The sky was clear over Rattler Stadium on Friday night, but there was no shortage of fireworks between El Campo and Navasota in their District 12-4A Division I opener. Both teams’ offenses put on a show in front a packed house as senior running back Rueben Owens...
No. 17 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in SEC Match Play Preview beginning Sunday
The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Southeastern Conference Match Play Preview on Sunday through Tuesday at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The tournament features all 14 SEC teams competing in 54 holes of stroke play (36 on Sunday, 18 on Monday)...
Aggie soccer team to play No. 6 Crimson Tide on Sunday night in Alabama
The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at the Alabama Soccer Complex in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-3-2, 0-2) lost to Mississippi State 1-0 on Thursday at Ellis Field, while...
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee
The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now
Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff
Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
97-yard fumble recovery TD fuels Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas
ARLINGTON — Antonio Johnson heard the crowd go wild. Texas A&M’s defensive back was on the field but couldn’t see what happened. He just knew it was one of two things: an Arkansas touchdown or something much crazier. It was the latter, thanks to an impromptu lateral.
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 23-21 win over Arkansas
ARLINGTON — In another dramatic edition of the Southwest Classic, the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M football team needed every bounce and positive play to upend No. 10 Arkansas 23-21. Here are three quick takes from Saturday’s game at AT&T Stadium. 1. Another wild one. Something about this matchup brings...
Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville football team lost to Livingston 21-9 on Friday in nondistrict action. Junior Jeramiah Burns ran for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (3-2), and he helped lead the defense with 13 tackles. Juniors Lorenzo Johnson and Jakeithon Owens also had interceptions for Madisonville.
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid marks for edging past Razorbacks
What went right: Texas A&M ran for a season-high 192 yards led by Devon Achane’s career-high 159 against a unit that ranked seventh in the country in rush defense and had held the last two opponents to 92 rushing yards total. What went wrong: A&M center Bryce Foster had...
Cameron 48, Lorena 44
LORENA — Cameron’s Braylan Drake completed 21 of 26 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns as the Yoemen beat Lorena 48-44 to open District 11-3A Division I play on Friday. Armando Reyes ran for 45 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Cameron (3-2, 1-0), while...
Volunteer couple continues to help students on Texas A&M Aggie Ring Day
Glenn and Brenda Dresner have been volunteers on Aggie Ring Day for over 13 years and said they were especially grateful to be a part of the event Friday that celebrated Aggies receiving their rings at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. “My favorite part about volunteering is seeing...
