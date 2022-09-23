ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 39 Besides Roman Reigns

The worst-kept secret in professional wrestling for the past few years has been that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will headline WrestleMania 39 when WWE comes to Hollywood. Barring any scheduling conflicts or injuries, that will be the main event of the second night of the marquee pay-per-view and is likely the only thing set in stone at the moment.
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Sick from Food Poisoning, Braun Strowman Fills In at Events

Drew McIntyre was able to make it through his segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Friday Night SmackDown while dealing with food poisoning. Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, McIntyre is "very ill" and had to be pulled from house shows this weekend but "gutted his way" through Friday's television show.
