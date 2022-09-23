Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 39 Besides Roman Reigns
The worst-kept secret in professional wrestling for the past few years has been that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will headline WrestleMania 39 when WWE comes to Hollywood. Barring any scheduling conflicts or injuries, that will be the main event of the second night of the marquee pay-per-view and is likely the only thing set in stone at the moment.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Sick from Food Poisoning, Braun Strowman Fills In at Events
Drew McIntyre was able to make it through his segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Friday Night SmackDown while dealing with food poisoning. Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, McIntyre is "very ill" and had to be pulled from house shows this weekend but "gutted his way" through Friday's television show.
Bleacher Report
Bray Wyatt or Not, Mystery White Rabbit Gimmick a Good Sign for Triple H's WWE
There have been many signs of WWE's new Triple H era going in a refreshing direction that better aligns with what many fans have hoped for over the years. And the White Rabbit chase is perhaps the best example—regardless of whether it leads to the return of Bray Wyatt or not.
