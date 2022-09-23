ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears

GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks

After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi tops East behind Edwards' mammoth performance

ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game school-record seven touchdowns to rally Unicoi County for a 56-35 win over Sullivan East at Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards....
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory

KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday

BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.

ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
WATAUGA, TN
Soccer
Sports
WJHL

Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

Tennessee High band wins Grand Champion Award at Chilhowie Apple Fest

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band finished first place in every category in the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award at the Chilhowie Apple Festival on Saturday. The band won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion, general effect, marching and music categories. They […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served

For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

