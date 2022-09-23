Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears
GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi tops East behind Edwards' mammoth performance
ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game school-record seven touchdowns to rally Unicoi County for a 56-35 win over Sullivan East at Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards....
Kingsport Times-News
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain
BLUFF CITY — The first Overmountain Heritage Day school program in three years gave about 200 Sullivan East Middle School eighth-graders a first-hand look at this region’s part in the Battle of Kings Mountain history. It came through re-enactors and vintage items they showcased.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tony Vitello had Tennessee Vols fans fired up during the Florida game
I can’t confirm the current whereabouts of Tennessee Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello — he said his main goal this weekend was to not get arrested — but I know where he was on Saturday afternoon. Vitello, who has quickly become one of the most popular...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Kingsport Times-News
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Tennessee High band wins Grand Champion Award at Chilhowie Apple Fest
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band finished first place in every category in the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award at the Chilhowie Apple Festival on Saturday. The band won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion, general effect, marching and music categories. They […]
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Kingsport Times-News
Five Questions with Alexa Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
Davy Crockett High School student Alexa Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. After much hard work, Alexa Jaquez, a Jonesborough native and senior...
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
