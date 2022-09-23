Read full article on original website
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
The royal court’s mourning period is not over yet. But the monarchy rolls on.
London CNN — The United Kingdom may be re-emerging from a self-imposed lockdown, which saw businesses across the country close in a sign of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, but the royal court continues to grieve. That’s because shortly after the late monarch’s death, King Charles...
U.K.・
Australians Support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Even Without Detail
In the face of an impending referendum, a clear majority of Australians have thrown their support behind promises of an Indigenous Voice to parliament. Now, the ‘Yes’ campaign is trying to figure out how to show them it might work. On Monday, the vote ‘Yes’ campaign for a...
Can the Monarchy Survive This?
The Queen’s death hands the British throne to a king more unpopular than Alan Sugar. With the funeral behind us and the corgis packed off to Prince Andrew, the next most obvious question is: Can the monarchy survive all this upheaval?. Around one in five Brits oppose the monarchy,...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Palestinians commemorate horrific 1982 massacre in Beirut
BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinians commemorated Friday the 40th anniversary of the horrific killings in a refugee camp in Beirut that left hundreds of people dead during Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Dozens of citizens from Europe who support the Palestinian cause also took part in the memorial held...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – live
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
Majority of Republican Voters Want to Make Christianity the Official Religion
More than 60 percent of Republicans want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation, according to a new poll. Christian nationalism has quickly become the far-right’s new branding of choice, championed by prominent Republicans like U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the party’s nominee for governor in that key swing state. Proponents of Christian nationalism have said there should be no barrier between church and state in the U.S., an explicit rebuke of the First Amendment and one of the U.S.’ founding ideals.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
Amal Clooney reminds world leaders not to be 'numb' to war crimes in Ukraine
At an event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged countries not to become "numb" to war crimes.Sept. 23, 2022.
Third Prosecutor Assassinated in Wave of Drug-Fueled Violence in Ecuador
Ecuador’s descent into drug-fueled violence hit another low this week when a prosecutor was gunned down outside his office in broad daylight, the third prosecutor assassinated this year in the country. Edgar Escobar Zambrano, 43, prosecuted violent crimes in the port city of Guayaquil, according to local news reports....
Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua
More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Italy Turns Right as Coalition Headed by Giorgia Meloni Wins National Vote; How Will It Affect Media?
Italy on Monday took a sharp turn towards the right as Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, emerged as big winners in the country’s national elections. Final results on Monday showed Meloni and her party winning roughly 26% of the vote and the center-right coalition she leads scoring 44% of parliamentary preferences, while Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League won nearly 9% and former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia took 8%. Meloni’s closest challenger, with some 19.3% of the vote, is the center-left Democratic Party headed by Enrico Letta, who has announced his...
US News and World Report
Iranian State-Organised Marchers Call for Execution of Protesters
DUBAI (Reuters) -State-organised rallies took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters". The pro-government marches followed the strongest warning yet from authorities when the army said it...
Calls to punish Iran’s leader Raisi fall on deaf ears ahead of speech to UN
With massive protests growing in the streets of his capital thanks to growing resistance to the country’s conservative religious theocracy, Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi has flown thousands of miles away to New York where he will rub shoulders with foreign leaders amid a session of the UN General Assembly.The Iranian leader arrived in the US this week ahead of his expected address to the body despite calls from Iranian-American proponents, as well as their allies on Capitol Hill, to ban Mr Raisi from travelling to the US due to his role in past killings of dissidents. Mr Raisi is...
