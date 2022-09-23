ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Ady O'Grady's Career Day Leads Several Career Efforts in Volleyball's Victory Over Presbyterian in the Big South Opener

upstatespartans.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upstatespartans.com

Spartans Stay Undefeated in Big South Play, Ties Campbell 2-2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Still undefeated in conference play. The USC Upstate Spartans and Campbell Camels walk away with a 2-2 tie to open Big South Conference play. Records: UPST (2-4-2; 0-0-1 Big South) | CAMP (4-2-3; 0-0-1 Big South) Location: County University Soccer Stadium; Spartanburg, S.C. How it Happened.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatespartans.com

Briana Strobert Posts a Season-High 14 Kills as Volleyball Demonstrates Gritty Nature Versus High Point

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Looking to start Big South Conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the league in 2018, USC Upstate volleyball showed its gritty nature as it battled High Point all afternoon to the tune of set scores of 20-25, 26-28, 25-13, 12-25. For the second straight match, Upstate finished with an attacker posting 14 kills and a hitting percentage greater than .300 as it was senior right-side Briana Strobert who accomplished the feat Saturday. She finished with 14 kills while hitting .387 (14-2-31) as her kill total marked a season-high.
HIGH POINT, NC
upstatespartans.com

Spartans and Camels Meet as Conference Foes for Last Time

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Send them off with a bang. Big South play is upon us as the USC Upstate Spartans are hosting the Fighting Campbell Camels Sunday night for the last time as Big South opponents. The MatchUP. Who: Campbell (4-2-2, 0-0-0 Big South) at USC Upstate (2-4-1, 0-0-0...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
upstatespartans.com

Men's Golf Seeks Continued Success and Program Lows, Competing at the Graeme McDowell Invitational

Graeme McDowell Invitational | September 26-27, 2022. RTJ at Silver Lakes – Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses (Par 72; 7,467 yards) | Gadsden, Ala. Teams (12): Campbell, Charleston Southern, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Lamar, Lipscomb, Louisiana, North Alabama, Tarleton State, Troy, UAB, USC Upstate. Tournament Lineup. Brady Hinkle (Sr.; Lancaster, S.C.) Christophe Palmans...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Raiders end non-region play with lopsided loss to Yellow Jackets

The Laurens Raiders tallied a paltry 89 yards of total offense in a 38-7 loss to the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. On the flipside, the Yellow Jackets racked up 413 yards of offense and forced the Raiders into three turnovers that accounted for two touchdowns for T.L. Hanna.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Limestone prepares for first on campus football game

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Limestone would suit up for games. They’d travel from campus. All the way down to the Reservation. But, starting this Saturday. The Saints play on campus for the first time in program history. In order to bring the game back to Limestone, a...
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Presbyterian#Career Day#Usc Upstate#Spartans
The Post and Courier

Clemson fans are sending $11 donations to Louisiana Tech. Here's why.

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was shocked on Sept. 17 when Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie handed him a box of handwritten letters from every Bulldog player for Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. After that act of kindness toward Bresee, who had just lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo

PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program

Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy