Ady O'Grady's Career Day Leads Several Career Efforts in Volleyball's Victory Over Presbyterian in the Big South Opener

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Stay Undefeated in Big South Play, Ties Campbell 2-2
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Still undefeated in conference play. The USC Upstate Spartans and Campbell Camels walk away with a 2-2 tie to open Big South Conference play. Records: UPST (2-4-2; 0-0-1 Big South) | CAMP (4-2-3; 0-0-1 Big South) Location: County University Soccer Stadium; Spartanburg, S.C. How it Happened.
upstatespartans.com
Briana Strobert Posts a Season-High 14 Kills as Volleyball Demonstrates Gritty Nature Versus High Point
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Looking to start Big South Conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the league in 2018, USC Upstate volleyball showed its gritty nature as it battled High Point all afternoon to the tune of set scores of 20-25, 26-28, 25-13, 12-25. For the second straight match, Upstate finished with an attacker posting 14 kills and a hitting percentage greater than .300 as it was senior right-side Briana Strobert who accomplished the feat Saturday. She finished with 14 kills while hitting .387 (14-2-31) as her kill total marked a season-high.
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Drop First Home Conference Game to Charleston 2-0 on Saturday Afternoon
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Spartans were eager to get another win in conference play as they returned home to take on Charleston Southern. Upstate went down by two in the first half and pushed the remaining 45 minutes, but came out unlucky, taking its first loss of conference play.
upstatespartans.com
Spartans and Camels Meet as Conference Foes for Last Time
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Send them off with a bang. Big South play is upon us as the USC Upstate Spartans are hosting the Fighting Campbell Camels Sunday night for the last time as Big South opponents. The MatchUP. Who: Campbell (4-2-2, 0-0-0 Big South) at USC Upstate (2-4-1, 0-0-0...
upstatespartans.com
Men's Golf Seeks Continued Success and Program Lows, Competing at the Graeme McDowell Invitational
Graeme McDowell Invitational | September 26-27, 2022. RTJ at Silver Lakes – Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses (Par 72; 7,467 yards) | Gadsden, Ala. Teams (12): Campbell, Charleston Southern, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Lamar, Lipscomb, Louisiana, North Alabama, Tarleton State, Troy, UAB, USC Upstate. Tournament Lineup. Brady Hinkle (Sr.; Lancaster, S.C.) Christophe Palmans...
golaurens.com
Raiders end non-region play with lopsided loss to Yellow Jackets
The Laurens Raiders tallied a paltry 89 yards of total offense in a 38-7 loss to the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. On the flipside, the Yellow Jackets racked up 413 yards of offense and forced the Raiders into three turnovers that accounted for two touchdowns for T.L. Hanna.
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney jokes about Clemson's stressful OT win over Wake Forest
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
FOX Carolina
Limestone prepares for first on campus football game
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Limestone would suit up for games. They’d travel from campus. All the way down to the Reservation. But, starting this Saturday. The Saints play on campus for the first time in program history. In order to bring the game back to Limestone, a...
The Post and Courier
Clemson fans are sending $11 donations to Louisiana Tech. Here's why.
CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was shocked on Sept. 17 when Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie handed him a box of handwritten letters from every Bulldog player for Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. After that act of kindness toward Bresee, who had just lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to...
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
WYFF4.com
Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo
PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program
Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon! (Applause.) Good afternoon. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. (Laughs.) Oh, it’s so good to be back. Madam President, thank you for that introduction and for your leadership. Thank you. Well, good afternoon, Bulldogs! How’s everybody doing? (Applause.) It is so good...
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
1 dead, 3 hurt in South Carolina crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
