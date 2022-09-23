Pam Burridge rides a foamie, a lot. When you run a surf school, it’s part of the territory. But every now and then she feels the need to back up her quiver, and calls in the man of the house, life partner and renowned shaper Mark Rabbidge. Imagine that! You’re married to your shaper! It’s almost too much to contemplate, but with these two, life’s as simple as it needs to be. Come into the bay with Mark as he rips a clean little 5’8” semi fish Maldives holiday board out of the blank in one hour flat, while Pam gives him the odd gentle razzing from the doorway. Then check out the results in nice clean tropical lefts…and wait for the verdict.

