Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Surfline
Good to Epic: Outer Banks, NC, September 22
“That was one of the most dangerous sandbars we’ve had in a hot minute,” said Brett Barley on Instagram. “This is the most dangerously crowded spot I’ve ever seen,” said some guy on the sand dune on Thursday. “I’m outta here,” said every surfer who broke a surfboard at this Pea Island sandbar. Of which there were many.
Surfline
Wave of the Day: Ryan Leopold, September 22, Outer Banks, NC
“Super thankful to get a couple good waves,” says traveling Virginia Beach tubesmith, Ryan Leopold, who the day after packing this Pea Island drainer hightailed it up to New York to chase Fiona’s second act. “Stoked to snag this one, because it was super tough to find them. Tons of water moving around, lots of broken boards…Mark Dawson even broke his shoulder.”
Surfline
Watch: Freshies Episode Three, Partnership, With Pam And Mark
Pam Burridge rides a foamie, a lot. When you run a surf school, it’s part of the territory. But every now and then she feels the need to back up her quiver, and calls in the man of the house, life partner and renowned shaper Mark Rabbidge. Imagine that! You’re married to your shaper! It’s almost too much to contemplate, but with these two, life’s as simple as it needs to be. Come into the bay with Mark as he rips a clean little 5’8” semi fish Maldives holiday board out of the blank in one hour flat, while Pam gives him the odd gentle razzing from the doorway. Then check out the results in nice clean tropical lefts…and wait for the verdict.
RELATED PEOPLE
Surfline
Moments: Leaving Home, With Ryan Callinan
Imagine going on a surf trip! Then imagine your career is kinda riding on the outcome. This very weird state has been afflicting professional surfers for many years. Ryan Callinan is currently in transit from his fabulous home town of Newcastle for Ericeira, Portugal, site of the next Challenger series event. The photos you see here were mostly shot in the last week or so before his departure, surfing around Newcastle, and it all looks pretty loose and playful. But what was going on for Ryan himself in those surfs?
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection’s Member Hotels Announce Unique Autumn Travel Experiences
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Fall is the perfect time to embrace the outdoors, and according to Travel + Leisure’s report on a recent survey from TripAdvisor, around 80% of travelers are choosing domestic trips this year. Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), with a collection of almost 90 hotels in the U.S., offers travelers a range of opportunities to enjoy the changing seasons. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005480/en/ Skamania Lodge - Stevenson, Washington (Photo: Skamania Lodge)
Comments / 0